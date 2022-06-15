Tom Brady says his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen is the secret to his success.

The NFL player, 44, says his dream life on and off the field would not have been possible without the support of his 41-year-old longtime love.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady, soon set to start a milestone 23rd season of his career, added to PEOPLE: “I think without her, there’s no way I could be doing what I’m doing, It takes an amazing partnership to do it.

“She’s a good influence on me. She’s been a great influence on me for a long time. She’s just a great woman.”

He added about Bündchen, stepmother to his son John ‘Jack’ Edward, 14, who he shares with his 51-year-old actress ex, Bridget Moynahan: “I have an amazing wife who’s always looking out for our kids, always looking out for our family.”

Brady’s success streak has kept soaring since he married Brazilian supermodel Bündchen in 2009, winning Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots in 2015, 2017, and 2019, and earning the seventh of his career in 2021 after joining Tampa Bay.

The couple had their son, Benjamin Rein, in 2009 and a daughter, Vivian Lake, three years later.

Brady says he is hoping to make the most of what remains of his offseason time before training camp due to start in July.

He added: “We have a lot of family time planned. We’re basically together almost the whole six weeks (before camp), which is nice for us because it’s a big task, going into football season.”

Brady is planning to spend Father’s Day on June 19 with his parents before taking a family trip to Europe.

He said about his aim of bringing another Super Bowl title to Tampa Bay: “We’ve got a great group, everyone’s on the same page. We have great chemistry, we have great comradery with our group.

“It’s a big challenge, playing in the NFL. We have a lot of great guys, and everyone’s going to make the commitment to try to win a championship.”