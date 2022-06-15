Cheryl Burke has never had an orgasm through sex.

The ‘Dancing with the Stars” pro, 38, called the admission her “biggest confession to date” and said she had initially withheld the revelation when speaking to sex therapist Miss Jaiya, 44, for the June 7 episode of her ‘Burke in the Game’ podcast.

But she filmed an introduction for Tuesday’s (14.06.22) edition after “biting her tongue”, in which she said: “I’ve never really, I guess, had an orgasm before when it comes to intercourse.”

She went on before interviewing ‘Possibilitarian/Life Coach’ Cherie Healy:

“This doesn’t reflect on any partner I’ve been with. It only reflects on me.”

Burke – who filed for divorce from ‘Mrs Doubtfire’ actor Matthew Lawrence, 42, in February – admitted that she hesitated to share her truth because she didn’t want to “hurt” any of her past lovers.

She said: “That has nothing to do with the person. It has everything to do with me and my shame and my child abuse and my vulnerability and my trust in myself.”

Burke added she “never really had a lot of conversations” with Lawrence about the shame she has felt surrounding sex.

It comes after the model told her 703,000 Instagram followers she has not had intercourse since 2021.

She added in the premiere episode of her podcast: “I am actually not ready for dating tomorrow, or maybe not next week, maybe not for another few months, maybe not for a year, I don’t know.

“I’m not ready to give or even listen until I listen to me first. I haven’t been filled up yet inside.”

Burke, who suffers from tendonitis, told in her autobiography ‘Dancing Lessons’ how she was molested aged five by a handyman helping her family.

She married Lawrence in May 2019, one year after their engagement, and while the actor has still to speak about the split, Burke said on Instagram: “I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending.

“Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”