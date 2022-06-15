Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami has broken her silence over joining OnlyFans.

The 18-year-old posted a new image on the site on Wednesday afternoon (15.06.22), two days after she announced she was starting a subscription service on the raunchy platform, sparking rage from her dad with her decision.

It showed her posing topless from behind against a sunset in only a black thong, with her caption: “Let’s go skinny dipping.”

She also added a water squirt emoji to the snap.

Sami shared her post after she said on Twitter she was having difficulties working out OnlyFans’ workings.

She said: “Tryna’ figure out how to send mass messages and enable tips on OnlyFans, can someone help me out?

“Don’t forget to subscribe if you haven’t already. I have a new post going up there on Wednesday.”

Her fresh image and caption is only the second time she has posted on the site, with her first

showing an image of her lounging on bed in red lingerie alongside the caption: “Your view of me.”

She has promised to post up to three times a week for subscribers, who she has urged to talk to her via private messages.

Her new post is likely to further enrage her father, 56, who hit out at her ‘Wild Things’ actress mother Denise Richards, 51 – who he divorced in 2006 – by saying it didn’t happen “under my roof”.

Richards has gladly offered her backing to the teenager, saying: “Sami I will always support you and always have your back. I love you.”

Sheen had told Us Weekly: “This did not occur under my roof. She is 18 years old now and living with her mother.

“I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Sheen has been slated for hypocrisy over his criticism given the ‘Wall Street’ actor’s off-the-rails antics.

Along with his drink, drugs and porn star binges, he had a public meltdown in 2011 at the peak of his fame starring in CBS’ ‘Two and a Half Men’, which made him the world’s highest-paid sitcom actor with his $1.8 million (£1.5 million)-per-episode pay packet.

At the time, he constantly babbled he was “winning” while downing “Tiger Blood” and boasting he had “Adonis DNA”, before revealing in 2015 he had been diagnosed with HIV in May of 2011.