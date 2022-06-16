Andie MacDowell constantly struggles to love her growing belly as she ages.

The ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ actress, 64, declared she has decided to stop dyeing her hair and is proudly going grey post-menopause.

She told PEOPLE at the New York premiere of her latest film ‘Good Girl Jane’: “Your belly gets bigger as you get older too. And I’ve had three babies. I’m constantly having to work on loving that part of my body. It’s so hard.

“Believe me, it gets even harder. Because after menopause, your hormones change, your shape changes.

“And I’ve got a very perceptive eye. So you see it. I will see it on other people, I’ll see it on myself.”

Twice-married McDowell has children, Justin, 26, Rainey, 32 and Margaret, 27, from her first marriage to ex-husband Paul Qualley, 64.

She also insisted she is embracing changes in her body after she decided to stop dyeing her locks during the pandemic.

McDowell added: “During Covid, I could see the roots with my face and with my skin and my eyes, and I liked it. I felt that I would be happier. And I am happier. I really like it.

“I’m 64, and this is the time of my life. Eventually, I’m going to be silver. And I wanted to have this experience of feeling what it is.”

Talking about how it was her older sister who inspired her to let nature take its course, she went on: “My sister's full-on silver and she’s only 18 months older than me. I thought she looked so much more beautiful being silver. I was jealous.”

The actress added she is now being told by younger women not to be hard on herself.

She said: “If I ever say anything demeaning about myself, because I’ve taught them not to do that, they’ll say, ‘Why are you doing what you told us not to do?’”