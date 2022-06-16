Bam Margera is being hunted by authorities after going missing from rehab.

The troubled ‘Jackass’ prankster, 42, reportedly fled a facility in Florida, with police launching a search after his disappearance several days ago.

Sources close to Margera told TMZ the former reality TV star left rehab after he apparently got into an argument with his wife and developed growing dissatisfaction with the service.

The dad-of-one, who has son Phoenix Wolf with partner Nicole Boyd, 38, is also said to have told staff at the centre he was “unhappy” and was planning to “split” – despite being barred from leaving of his own accord.

Margera’s manager reported Margera missing on Monday (13.06.22), and according to a Delray Beach police report, the star told the rehab manager he would be checking himself into a different rehabilitation establishment in the area before he fled the premises in a black sedan.

The pro-skateboarder was originally in rehab under court order.

In 2019, he posted a long Instagram rant about his life and feelings following his decision to check out of a rehab facility days after he arrived.

He said at the time “no-one can stop him” and insisted he was “doing better than ever” after quitting the centre.

In a handwritten note he photographed and posted on Instagram, Margera wrote: ‘By day number 5 in rehab I realised when I am bored is when I drink.

‘Well in rehab I am bored 50 percent of the time so that’s when I figured out that when boredom sets in and alcohol is off limits, that's when I get creative as f***, an explosion of good ideas, exercise, skate, workout, yoga, hike, bike way more. Because I don't like to sit stagnant! (UNLESS I AM DRUNK).”