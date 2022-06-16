Harry Styles fears he isn’t cool enough for his partners.

The former One Direction singer, 28, has also alluded to his relationship with Olivia Wilde, 38, who he has been dating for more than a year after the pair met on the set of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, which the actress directed.

Speaking on the ‘Spout’ podcast about how his worries about impressing a lover in the early stages of romancing them, he said his song ‘Cinema’ describes the feeling of not being “cool” enough for a partner.

He added: “I think it’s, like, when you like someone, that initial phase. ‘Am I doing things right’?

“Before you get comfortable with each other and it’s kinda, like, all of that stuff happens at the start of something.”

When the host suggested nobody was “too cool” for the singer, Styles assured them: “We are all human.”

It comes after Styles spoke on Sirius XM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’ about what it was like to “fall in love on a film set”.

The ‘My Policeman’ actor said: “I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia.

“Acting is kind of very uncomfortable at times. I think you have to trust a lot.

“It requires a lot of trust if you want to kind of give it everything, and I think being able to trust your director is a gift, so that was very helpful.

“It meant for a really nice experience working on that movie.'

Wilde has children Otis, eight, and Daisy, five, with her former fiancé, ‘Ted Lasso’ actor Jason Sudeikis, 46, with whom she is soon to be embroiled in a custody battle.

A source told PEOPLE Styles and Wilde are intent on “finding ways to make things work” around their work.

The insider said about the pair, spotted hugging and kissing on Monday (13.06.22) in north London: “What might have seemed like a fling initially, is now a committed relationship.

“Olivia has very much brought out his romantic side. He also has tremendous respect for her when it comes to work.

“He would love to work with her again. They both support each other’s careers”