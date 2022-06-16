Lisa Maffia devastated over death of four-year-old cousin

Lisa Maffia is devastated over the death of her four-year old-cousin Jetson.

The ‘So Solid Crew’ rapper, 42, shared the news on her social media with fans at around 12.30am on Thursday. (16.06.22)

Along with posting a picture of the boy, whose cause of death is not yet known, she said: “My handsome little cousin Jetson. I love you and your mumma. I’m sorry you’re gone so soon.

“God had a plan for you long before we even met you. I know you’re safely in the hands of god. Until we meet again, sleep well my boy This was not gods plan, god is good.”

She added a dove, broken heart and prayer emojis and shared a video of Jetson giving her a kiss.

Maffia captioned the clip on her Instagram Stories: “Baby boy Jetson, we love you. Until we meet again handsome boy.”

Jetson’s mum Crystal commented on the first post, saying: “Thank you Lisa,” alongside two blue hearts.

Many of Maffia’s 83,000 followers sent condolences, with one saying: “Thinking of you all at this moment, bless this innocent little soul.”

Another added: “So sorry to hear of your loss. What a beautiful boy.”

Garage act The Artful Dodger also posted, using a string of blue heart emojis to express sympathy.

