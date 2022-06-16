Sir Mick Jagger is feeling "much better" after he tested positive for COVID.

The Rolling Stones frontman, 78, was struck down with the virus on Monday (13.06.22), resulting in the band postponing their Amsterdam concert at the Johan Cruijff ArenA just hours before it was due to start, but he is now looking forward to getting back on stage next week.

Mick wrote on Instagram: "Thank you all so much for your well wishes and messages the last few days. I’m feeling much better and can’t wait to get back on stage next week! The Amsterdam date has been rescheduled for July 7 and we’ll have news of the new Bern date ASAP. See you soon! Mick"

The 'Satisfaction' hitmakers - made up of guitarists Keith Richards, 78, and Ronnie Wood, 75, with Steve Jordan, 65, on drums - were due to perform in Bern, Switzerland, on Friday (17.06.22) as part of their 'Sixty' tour, but the show was also postponed due to Mick's positive COVID test.

They are next due to play in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday (21.06.22).

Following the cancellation of their Amsterdam show, the band said in a statement: "The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight’s concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff Arena, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of Covid upon arrival at the stadium.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.

“The show will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for tonight’s show will be honoured for the rescheduled date. Standby for details.”

Mick wrote on Twitter: “I’m so sorry that we’ve had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight.

“I have unfortunately just tested positive for Covid. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Mick.”

Steve is touring with the band following the death of long-standing drummer Charlie Watts, who died aged 80 on 24 August 2021 after a battle with throat cancer.