Bam Margera is heading back to a rehab facility after he was reported missing.

Police had launched a search for the 'Jackass' star after the manager of a Florida clinic reported him missing to Delray Beach authorities on Monday (13.06.22), but he was located at a hotel in the city on Wednesday (15.06.22).

Sources told TMZ that police and a crisis intervention team were escorting him back to the treatment centre, and the 42-year-old star was returning voluntarily.

Bam's manager reported him missing on Monday, and according to a Delray Beach police report, the star told the rehab manager he would be checking himself into a different rehabilitation establishment in the area before he fled the premises in a black sedan.

He is said to have told staff at the centre he was “unhappy” and was planning to “split”.

The pro-skateboarder was originally in rehab under court order.

He recently completed a year of treatment and had been doing well in his battle against substance abuse.

Last month, Bam broke his wrist and elbow in a skateboarding accident and blamed the facility for not arranging physical therapy appointments.

He said at the time it was the 10th time he's smashed that wrist and he won't be taking any pain medication during his recovery because he doesn't want to derail his progress in addiction therapy.

The stunt performer has spent years battling addiction issues and was admitted to hospital in 2009 after a four-day drinking binge left him seriously ill.

Bam entered rehab that year but left after four days. He later returned to treatment in 2015 but also failed to complete the program.