The 'Dirty Dancing' sequel will be released on February 9th 2024.

Lionsgate have announced the hotly-anticipated movie - a follow up to the 1987 original film - will hit cinemas in less than two years, just days before Valentine's Day in 2024.

Jennifer Grey is to reprise her role as Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman in the motion picture, which will be directed by Jonathan Levine.

Levine recently admitted he "never imagined" he would be at the helm of one of his "favourite films".

The 45-year-old filmmaker recently said: "While the original ‘Dirty Dancing’ has always been one of my favourite films, I never imagined I would direct the sequel.

"Through co-writing it, I fell in love with the characters (new and old), the world of 1990s Catskills New York, and the music, which will range from songs from the original movie to ‘90s hip-hop.

"I can’t wait to collaborate with Jennifer to bring this beautiful story of summer and romance and dancing to a generation of new fans.

"And to the longtime ones, I promise we will not ruin your childhood. We will tackle the assignment with sophistication, ambition, and, above all, love."

Levine - who has penned the screenplay alongside Elizabeth Chomko and is producing with Gillian Bohrer - believes the "most important thing" was having Jennifer on board as executive producer on the movie, which will showcase Baby’s daughter’s coming-of-age story.

He said: "The most important thing for us was having Jennifer on board. She is an invaluable collaborator.

"We’re going to try to involve as many people from the original as is appropriate. We want to be respectful in every way.”

Levine also revealed that Johnny Castle, the character played by Patrick Swayze - who died of pancreatic cancer, aged 59, in 2009 - in the original 'Dirty' Dancing', "is a part" of the plot.

Jonathan said: "Johnny is a part of Baby’s journey in the story."