Dolly Parton has donated $1 million towards research into paediatric infectious disease at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

The country music legend has made many generous donations to several causes over the years, including pledging $1 million to COVID-19 vaccine research and the funding of the Moderna vaccine.

And now, the 76-year-old singer has contributed the same amount for a second time to the non-profit to help support their research into treatment for life-threatening diseases in children, including cancer care.

Sharing a picture of the '9 to 5' hitmaker with her surgery professor friend, Naji Abumrad, MD, the Children's at VUMC Twitter account wrote: "We're grateful to announce @DollyParton's $1million contribution to support paediatric infectious disease research! This generous gift along with her support of pediatric cancer care will help us accelerate research and treatment for life-threatening diseases."

In a statement, Dolly said: “I love all children. No child should ever have to suffer, and I’m willing to do my part to try and keep as many of them as I can as healthy and safe as possible."

The 'Jolene' hitmaker already donated $1 million to the VUMC in April 2020.

Mark Denison, MD, professor of Paediatrics and director of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, said: “We are deeply honoured by Dolly’s contribution to our research mission.

“For over 40 years our division has been a national and international leader in studies for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of life-threatening infections, and this gift will accelerate our work and support new ideas.”

With Dolly's help, they were able to transform the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt Pediatric Cancer Program in honour of Abumrad and the musician's niece, Hannah Dennison, who received treatment for leukaemia there for four years as a child.

They opened the Hannah Dennison Butterfly Garden, a relaxing space for families to receive respite.

Jeff Balser, MD, PhD, President and CEO of VUMC and Dean of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, added: “Dolly’s previous support to infectious disease research, and also our paediatric cancer program, has already saved countless lives.

“This new gift will bolster our defences against future threats to the safety of this region and society as a whole. It speaks volumes about her passion for people, and we couldn’t be more thankful.”