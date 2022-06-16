WhatsApp now lets users move chats and photos from Android to iPhone.

The Meta owned instant messaging platform has unveiled a new update which will allow people to transfer their data - including conversation history and media - from Android to iOS.

The new Move to iOS app is available now.

In terms of requirements, the user needs to have an iPhone running iOS 15.5, while the Android device must be running Lollipop (Android 5).

You'll also need the most recent versions of both Move to iOS - which is available from the Google Play Store - and WhatsApp for Android.

The app encrypts WhatsApp data, and it needs to be authenticated on your iPhone before you can carry on as you were.

As it stands, a beta version of WhatsApp for Android is currently offering support for the process.

Once the data has been transferred onto your iPhone, it can be backed up using iCloud.

This comes shortly after Apple announced new additions to Messages in its iOS 16 update, including the ability to unsend or edit sent messages.