Cody Simpson has sent a get-well message to his good friend Justin Bieber amid his battle with facial paralysis.

The 'Love Yourself' hitmaker was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome - an acute peripheral facial neuropathy that occurs as a complication of shingles and causes hearing loss and facial paralysis - and his Olympic swimmer pal has hailed the pop megastar a "constant inspiration to everyone".

Alongside a sweet throwback snap of the pair when they were younger, the 25-year-old star wrote on Instagram: "Get well soon, Justin.

"I believe this was taken the first time we ever hung out and worked together. Man, how young we were. Playing each other's songs we had recently written.

"You're a constant inspiration to everyone."

Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber - who is still recovering from the effects of a mini-stroke in March – updated fans to let them know the 28-year-old singer is "getting better every single day".

The 25-year-old model told 'Good Morning America' when asked about how they have handled their recent health scares: “I think going through it very publicly, in front of a lot of people, it kind of forces you in a way to just be upfront about what is going on, so that people understand what you're going through. And I think it opened up a lot of really amazing and important conversations.

“And I think that the silver lining of it honestly is that it brings us a lot closer, because you’re going through it together, you're there for each other, you’re supporting each other, and there’s just something that really bonds you through, through these times. That is, I think the silver lining of these crazy times.”

She added of the ‘Yummy’ singer's progress: “He’s doing really well, he’s getting better every single day.

“He’s feeling a lot better. And obviously it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he’s going to be totally okay. And I’m just grateful that he’s fine.”

Justin announced his paralysis in a three-minute video last week, and said in an update for fans on Monday (13.06.22): “Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feelin’.

“Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me.”

His rare neurological syndrome, caused by the same virus that causes chicken pox and shingles, is said by experts to be temporary, with many sufferers recovering within weeks if there is no serious nerve damage.

Justin was forced to postpone a few dates of his 'Justice World Tour' while he recovers.