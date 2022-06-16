Hilaria Baldwin has shared a sonogram of her seventh child with Alec Baldwin.

The 38-year-old yoga instructor - who has been married to Hollywood star Alec, 64, since 2012, and already has Carmen, eight, Rafael, six, Leonardo, five, Romeo, three, Eduardo, 19 months, and Lucia, 14 months, with him - is now expecting baby number seven and took to Instagram to share an image of the sonogram from her latest scan with her followers.

She captioned the post: "Newest Baldwinita says “hi” [star emoji]" (sic)

The post comes just weeks after the A-list couple broke the news that their latest addition to their brood will be a baby girl, and Hilaria gushed that finding out the sex of a child has always been a "meaningful" experience for her.

In a video posted to Instagram, she said: "It’s always been both fun and meaningful for me to find out what is the sex of my

baby, yet, as I grow and learn, I want to do it a bit differently this time around. What will make our baby a loving, whole person? What

matters? What will make them feel seen, free, and proud? Perhaps nothing that we can define. We can only guide, encourage their spirit, listen, share our experiences, and learn from them, as we watch their own journey. We can provide as good a life as we can, but the rest is up to our baby to discover their own, unique self."

The couple initially announced the pregnancy back in March 2022, just five months after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed when a gun went off on the set of Alec's movie 'Rust' the previous October.

Hilaria said: "After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall. We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited!"