Duane 'Dog' Chapman's daughter Lyssa Chapman has married her girlfriend Leiana Evensen.

The 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' star wasn't able to attend the wedding, but it's said he was "there in spirit" for the nuptials in Hawaii on June 7.

Revealing the news on Instagram, Lyssa wrote: "Lei and I boarded a boat at 7 in the morning with 7 of our closest family members and we dedicated our love and lives to one another.

"With our feet in the water, we connected ourselves to the power and vastness of the ocean.

"We were hugged by the majestic Ko'olau mountain range, that will continue hugging us as we live and spend the rest of our lives together at Makaalamihi.

"There, with uncle David officiating, we stated our declarations of intent, said our vows and began life together OFFICIALLY as wife, and wife. (sic)"

Lyssa - whose mum is Dog's third wife Lyssa Rae Brittain, to whom he was married from 1982 to 1991 - was accompanied by her daughters Madalynn and Abbie, while her new in-laws Stacy and Carl Evensen were also there for the special day.

She continued: "It was literally a dream day. The best part is @leiana13 is my freaking WIFE !! I'm so happy, blessed, filled with love and gratitude.

"I never thought I was worthy or capable of this kind of love. The vibration I feel in my body hasn't stopped since I met her and if you're reading this from a dark place know that your happy beginning is out there somewhere too. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Lyssa admitted Dog struggled with the idea of returning to Hawaii following the death of his fourth wife Beth Chapman.

They tied the knot in 2006 and starred in 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' together, while they lived together in Honoluku until she passed away aged 51 in 2019.

Lyssa told PEOPLE magazine: "He was of course on the phone with me all morning and during. We FaceTimed him a bunch. He was there in spirit and also electronically... It's really, really hard for him to come back to Hawaii."