Melissa McCarthy and Hugh Grant are among the A-list cast members of Jerry Seinfeld's directorial debut 'Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story'.

Amy Schumer, Jim Gaffigan, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Tom Lennon, Adrian Martinez, Bobby Moynihan, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater and Sarah Cooper round out the cast of the movie.

The Netflix film chronicles the invention of the Pop-Tart and is inspired by a joke the comedian once told on stage. Jerry will also be starring in the flick.

A synopsis for the project, which is set in Michigan in 1963, reads: "Kellogg's and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. A tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar and menacing milkmen."

Jerry is directing from a script he has written with Spike Feresten, Andy Robin and Barry Marder. Seinfeld and Feresten are producing the film with Cherylanne Martin, Andy Robin and Marder serving as executive producers.

Explaining the movie, the 'Seinfeld' star said: "Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV, I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness. So we took my Pop-Tart stand-up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie."

Jerry previously explained how stand-up comedy has always been his top priority and he has never looked at it as a stepping stone to bigger things.

The 68-year-old star said: "There are not too many comedians that you see out there doing this as their first choice. They’re doing it as a stepping stone to get someplace else: movies, sitcoms, talk shows.

"I’m doing this as my first choice. I wanted to be a comedian."