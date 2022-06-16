Ewan McGregor gets sent "homoerotic" Obi-Wan Kenobi fan art in the post.

The 51-year-old actor recently reprised his role as the Jedi master from 'Star War' in the new Disney+ series, 'Obi-Wan Kenobi', and he's revealed his jaw drops every time he receives a filthy fan art of Obi and Anakin Skywalker/ Darth Vader actor Hayden Christensen.

Speaking in a new cover interview with British GQ, the first of four covers dedicated to GQ Heroes, Ewan spilled: "There's a lot of homoerotic Obi-Wan/ Hayden [Christensen] fan art that gets sent to me now and again ... It's always a bit of an eye-opener. You open the envelope, you think you're going to have to sign something, and you're like, 'F****** hell!'"

Ewan says he was constantly bombarded with requests to reprise the iconic sci-fi role before he quit social media.

He said: "Irvine Welsh wrote a sequel to 'Trainspotting', which was called 'Porno'. And everyone asked me if I was going to do that, and would immediately follow up, 'And what about Obi-Wan Kenobi, would you play him again?' I did a bit of social media then — I don't anymore — but I would see it constantly, this question, are you going to do it again? Are you going to do it again?"

And the 'Doctor Sleep' star insists he only delivers his best work when he has a "burning need" to do the part.

He explained: "If I've ever done anything that didn't come from a burning need to do that play, that part in that film, then it's never been my best work. Not because I didn't try harder, or try enough. There's something magical about that: the need to do something. When you read something and you go, 'This has to be me.'"

The July/ August issue of British GQ is available via digital download and on newsstands on 28th June, head to www.gq-magazine.co.uk/culture/article/ewan-mcgregor-interview to read the full interview.