'The Quarry' multiplayer mode was delayed due to the war in Ukraine.

Developer Supermassive Games has opened up on its decision to push back the launch of the multiplayer component - which will arrive separately next month - and revealed the reason behind it.

Creative director Will Byles told IGN: "We had a bit of a weird thing with the multiplayer because... part of our team is based out in the Ukraine... So, we had to delay the multiplayer because they had to move.

"We had to move the server from Kyiv up into Warsaw and those guys had to get out [of] there because it was obviously really dangerous."

Despite the upheaval, Byles confirmed the multiplayer mode is still due to drop by July 8 at the latest.

He added: "It's literally going to be a couple of weeks. It is actually done. It has to go through testing now."

The online mmultiplayer mode will ese the host take control of the game, while up to seven others will be able to vote on the choices made throughout the story.

The game launched with a local multiplayer component which would see players in the same room taking it in turns controlling the main characters.

There is also a movie mode, which lets you watch the whole horror story play out in a non-interactive way.

Last month, Supermassive Games confirmed the delay to the online multiplayer, while hyping up the June 10 release for the main game.

They said at the time: "We've made the difficult decision to delay the online multiplayer mode to deliver the best possible experience for you."