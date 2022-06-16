Eva Mendes has branded the first image of her partner Ryan Gosling as Ken in 'Barbie' "so funny and good".

The Hollywood heartthrob, 41, is set to star as Barbie's love interest in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming live-action movie about Mattel, Inc.'s iconic doll, and after the image was released on Wednesday (15.06.22), Eva, 48, has had her say on the jaw-dropping snap of the 'Notebook' star with bleached blonde hair flaunting his washboard abs in a sleeveless denim jacket and a pair of white boxer shorts with Ken sewn into the waistband.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram page, she wrote: “So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this…#Thatsmyken. (sic)"

The image has been met with a mixed response on social media, with some suggesting he's too old for the role.

The movie will see a number of actors take on the role of Ken, including 'Simu Liu', and Barbie.

A photograph of Margot Robbie as Barbie herself was previously revealed by Warner Bros.

Issa Rae is set to play the role as well.

The fashion doll was created by late businesswoman Ruth Handler in 1959 and while Barbie has since gone on to inspire a slew of animated movies - and appeared in Disney Pixar's 'Toy Story' series - this is the first time she will be brought to life in a live-action movie on the big screen.

Margot previously teased fans that the flick will be "totally different" from whatever they may expect.

She said: "Something like ‘Barbie’ where the [intellectual property], the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,’ but our goal is to be like 'Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different - the thing you didn't know you wanted!' "

The cast will also feature former 'Ugly Betty' star America Ferrera and Rhea Perlman - who is known for her appearances in 'Cheers' and 'Matilda' - although their roles are yet to be disclosed, while Will Ferrell will appear as the CEO of a toy company.

'Barbie' is set to be released on July 21, 2023.