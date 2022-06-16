Kim Kardashian walked away from her marriage with Kanye West "absolutely guilt-free".

The SKIMS founder, 41, opened up with her sister Khloe Kardashian about how they handled drama in their relationships, including the father of the latter's daughter True, Tristan Thompson's cheating and paternity scandals.

And Kim divulged that if people knew exactly what happened between her and rapper Kanye, 45, who she filed for divorce from last February after seven years of marriage, they would question why they were together for so long.

Speaking on the latest episode of 'The Kardashians', Kim - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with the Yeezy designer - confessed: “If people knew what my relationship was really like, I think they’d be like, ‘How did this last this long?’

"But I can live with myself knowing that I tried everything humanly possible to make a situation work, and so I could walk away absolutely guilt-free.”

The mother-of-four then applauded Khloe, 37, for having the patience to try and make things work with four-year-old True's dad, who did go to therapy.

She said: “I feel like you can at least say, you had a family, you tried, everything in your might. You can look your daughter in the face and say that.”

Kim - who is now dating 28-year-old stand-up Pete Davidson - said her family tries not to "meddle" in one another's relationship issues.

She said: “I feel like we always tiptoe around each other’s situations ’cause we just don’t want to meddle.

“I respect that no one came to me during my marriage and was like, ‘Are you good?’ Everyone let me have my own journey and see that on my own, and I appreciate that, but sometimes I look back and I’m like, ‘When do we jump in?’”

Khloe admitted that if her family had any reason to believe Tristan had been unfaithful that they would tell her, but it was too late the third time.

She said: “What I have frustrations about, it has nothing to do with any of you guys, it wasn’t the first or second mistake.

“That’s the time that I wish someone would’ve been like, ‘No! What do you mean? We’ve done this how many times? No! You’re not crazy. Actually, you’re f****** right.’”