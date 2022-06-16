Hailey Bieber thinks that good skincare is the "base of everything" when it comes to beauty.

The 25-year-old model - who has been married to pop star Justin Bieber, 28, since 2018 - is the Creative Director of beauty company Rhode and explained that she has taken care of her skin since she was a teenager.

She said: "Since I was a teenager, I’ve always been very routine and regimented with my skincare. I love the beauty space in general—hair care, body care, makeup—but I've always been drawn toward skincare because the base of everything, the base of great makeup, starts with glowing from the inside out and absolutely healthy skin!"

The former 'Drop tthe Mic' host - who is the daughter of Hollywood star Stephen Baldwin and the niece of his brother Alec - went on to explain that her skincare brand came about when wanted to "dive deeper" into the creation of skincare products and concluded that te most expensive products are not always the most effective.

She told Forbes: "I always wanted to start my own brand in general; I chose to go with skincare first because I reached a point where I had been modelling for a long time. I had already known what I liked in skincare and what worked for me. But I wanted to dive deeper into the structure of everything. The conclusion I came to was the expensive stuff doesn't necessarily mean it works better than tried and true, solid, affordable stuff. I came to this idea of making very luxurious products and solid formulas that you could get for an affordable price, and also that was aesthetically pleasing and fun!"