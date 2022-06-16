Austin Butler claims that he has started talking like Elvis Presley after playing him in the new biopic.

The 30-year-old actor plays the King of Rock and Roll in Baz Luhrmann's movie but has revealed that he can't shake the music legend's distinctive tones now that he has finished the film.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Austin explained: "At this point, I keep asking people, 'Is this my voice?' because this feels like my real... it's one of those things where certain things trigger it and other times as well it's, I don't know.

"When you live with something for two years, and you do nothing else, I think that you can't help it. It becomes a fibre of your being."

In addition to speaking and singing like Elvis, Austin had to move his hips to mimic the moves of the music icon during the film and revealed that he "had to work hard" to perfect Elvis' physicality.

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star said: "The thing with him is they weren't moves, they were coming out of the feel of the music. So, for me, it had to be about finding the feeling of the music, moving me in that way. That was really fun. It was liberating."

Austin revealed that he wanted to capture the King's quirks but didn't want his portrayal to be comical either.

He said: "There's so many things out there that have become these caricatures, so even talking about him curling his lip, it's something he didn't do as much as we think he did. He'd do it for a photo.

"It was finding how subtle you can go with things and still have the essence. It was this constant back and forth, and that's the tricky thing, going back and forth between incredibly technical things and then never losing the humanity. Like, that was the goal, always have his soul in there."