Harry Kane has invested in TOCA Football.

The England captain will work with the football training and entertainment company and will bring expertise the group's global expansion.

TOCA is the largest operator of indoor football centres in the USA with venues in Dallas, Cleveland, Nashville, Chicago and Denver. It was founded in 2016 by former United States and Premier League midfielder Eddie Lewis.

The company has also launched TOCA Social, the world's first soccer entertainment and dining venue, at London's O2 Arena with plans to expand to additional locations in the UK – including Edinburgh and Birmingham.

Both TOCA and Kane are looking to increase participation in football, with the Tottenham Hotspur striker endorsing technology and programmes to allow all players to reach their full potential.

Kane said: “I invested in TOCA because I wholeheartedly believe in the company. TOCA offers unmatched technologies which help players improve and immersive entertainment experiences which are fun for everyone. I am delighted to support TOCA’s global expansion and share its vision for the future of soccer, the sport I love.”

“Me growing up, that’s what I always tried to do; I tried to learn, tried to get better at my weaknesses, and the TOCA technology gives you an opportunity to see those weaknesses and improve. I think it’s great to try and help inspire boys and girls from any age really – from the young all the way up to teenagers –to work and to improve, and TOCA will do that."

TOCA CEO Yoshi Maruyama added: “Harry is a true soccer legend and an incredible global ambassador for soccer.

“His love and passion for the game matched with his forward-thinking vision about the sport and developing the players of the future, is a great representation of what TOCA is all about.”