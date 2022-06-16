Britney Spears has thanked Donatella Versace for making her feel like a "real-life princess" in her custom wedding gown.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the intricate handy work that went into making the Versace dress she wore to her wedding to fitness model Sam Asghari, 28, a week ago, and thanked the fashion legend for creating her dream gown.

Alongside the clip, Britney wrote on Instagram: "Over 700 hand stitches went into tailoring and crafting my dress. A huge thank you to @donatella_versace and the @versace team for making me a real-life princess."

The pop icon is said to have used Charlotte Tilbury makeup for her big day and wore Stephanie Gottlieb jewellery.

The couple tied the knot at her home in the Thousand Oaks area of Los Angeles in front of around 60 guests, including the likes of Madonna, Drew Barrymore, and Paris Hilton - just moments after her first husband Jason Alexander, 40, dramatically tried to crash the bash.

Earlier in the day, Britney's ex - who she married in Las Vegas in 2004 for just 55 hours before they had their union annulled - livestreamed himself sprinting through woods in Thousand Oaks as he approached the venue, and he managed to get inside the rose-covered wedding area, where 'Stronger' hitmaker was about to marry Sam.

The Instagram Live video showed Alexander scaling a fence on the perimeter of the property, before he encountered a group of security personnel and declared: "I’m Jason Alexander. The first husband. I'm here to crash the wedding!"

Alexander was subsequently arrested on suspicion of misdemeanour battery, vandalism and trespassing in Ventura County.

She has since been granted an emergency restraining order against Alexander.

Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, confirmed an Emergency Protective Order (EPO), which typically lasts seven to 10 days, had been put in place.

He said: “I thank the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for their good work. This was an outrageous and disgraceful security breach and I hope law enforcement does everything possible to ensure Mr. Alexander is fully and vigorously prosecuted and convicted for his criminal actions.”