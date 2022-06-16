Mattel is to re-release their first dark-skinned doll as part of the Barbie Signature Collection.

The toy company behind the iconic Barbie franchise initially launched Francie - originally named Colored Francie - back in 1967 and is now releasing the historic doll with a twistable waist as part of a new collectors' collection.

A description of the doll - now simply named Francie - posted to Instagram reads: "Meet Francie, Barbie doll’s MODern teenage friend! Isn’t she groovy? She made her debut in 1967 and was the first Mattel doll with a dark skin tone.

"Francie has always been hip and happening, especially when it comes to her fashion style. This collectible Francie reproduction doll wears a kicky A-line, striped dress with a hot-pink ruffle and matching gloves. With long, rooted eyelashes and a Twist ‘n Turn waist for loads of posing fun, she makes a great gift for collectors!"

News of the re-release - which was first announced on Instagram - comes shortly after fashion designer Vera Wang and legendary sitcom actress Lucille Ball joined the Signtaure Collection which is said: "celebrate visionaries whose incredible contributions have helped shape and impact culture."

What's more, former 'Orange is the New Black' star Laverne Cox made also made history when she became the first transgender person to be honoured as a doll as part of her 50th birthday celebrations.

At the time, she said: "I can't believe it. I love her outfit! What excites me most about her being out in the world is that trans young people can see her and maybe get to purchase her and play with her, and know that there's a Barbie made by Mattel, for the first time, in the likeness of a trans person!"

Francie is set to be released on June 29 2022 and is currently available for pre-orders at a cost of $50.