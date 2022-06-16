Lzzy Hale is "unapologetically bisexual" after figuring out her own "spectrum".

The Halestorm rocker has penned a powerful post to celebrate Pride Month after turning down offers from plenty of publications wanting her to discuss her journey.

She wrote on Instagram: "I’m unapologetically bisexual. Navigating within my own spectrum of this tremendous rainbow that we are all a part of.

"What I hope to pass onto you, whether you are in a state of pride or still riding the high seas… is that by being your true self, embracing what makes you stand out to others, and owning your weird… these things ultimately become your superpowers."

The 38-year-old musician admitted she always felt "different", and she decided to hide her sexuality "for a long time".

She said: "I understood there was something different about me from an early age.

Growing up in a semi Christian household, all of the things I was feeling were inherently wrong. So I hid my bisexuality for a long time.

"It was through being in a band getting out of organized religion, finding my tribe and trudging through the dark murky waters of life that I was then able to be truly comfortable owning all the things that make me… Me. (sic)"

She urged people to celebrate their "true self" and make the most of living life by embracing "every single part of you".

She continued: "Your true self Is precious, no one can take it from you unless you let them. Wield it like a secret weapon.

"As far as I know… We only get one time around this ride. So Live and breathe every single part of you. The good the bad, the colorful and the queer.

"Rock on motherf******! I celebrate you!"

Lzzy - who is dating bandmate Joe Hottinger - previously responded to a fan talking about his struggle with being openly gay while living in the Bahamas with his husband

In March last year, she replied: "You are living your truth… and that’s all that matters. I’m a bi gal in an 18-year relationship with a man. We write our own stories my dear.”