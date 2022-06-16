Nick Jonas is grateful to have Priyanka Chopra as a "teammate" in parenting.

The 29-year-old pop star - who has been married to actress Priyanka, 38, since 2018 and welcomed Malti Marie via surrogate with her back in January 2022 - finally took his daughter home from the hospital after she spent more than 100 days in intensive care and admitted the 'Baywatch' star has been his rock throughout the whole process.

He said: "What we shared on social media was the feeling that we had — the gratitude, obviously, to have our baby home, but also for each and every person that was a part of her journey in the hospital.

"It was eye-opening in a lot of ways. Priyanka was a rock the whole time and continues to be. I'm grateful to have a teammate in Pri."

The former Disney star - who shot to fame alongside his older brothers Kevin, 34, and Joe, 32, in the early 2000s - was diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes at the age of 13 and explained how "powerful" social media can be when it comes to coping with the insulin disorder.

He told PEOPLE magazine: "It was really important that people know that whatever their journey is or whatever challenges might come up, you're not alone. The power of social media is that it connects us all and makes this very big world a little bit smaller..

Meanwhile, Piyanka thanked her husband for "being so present" even though she watched him be so creative in her career throughout their marriage and her pregnancy.

She said: "I've watched Nick create music, write scripts, launch businesses, among many other things, all while being so present. He's an incredible son, brother, husband, friend and father. I don't know how I got so lucky."