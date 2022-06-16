Joe Exotic has split from his fiance.

The 'Tiger King' star - who is currently doing time after being found guilty of a murder-for-hire plot against rival Carole Baskin and violations of animal welfare law - had been planning his marriage to John Graham, who he met in prison in Fort Worth, Texas, in February 2021, but after his partner was released from prison, he has now moved on and ended things with Joe, the 59-year-old star's divorce attorney, Autumn Blackledge, told TMZ.

According to the website, Joe will retain a close relationship with John's son and some members of his family and despite their split, he only has positive things to say about his ex.

And it seems John isn't the only one moving on as the outlet were told a "very special man" had come back into Joe's life, and has wanted to pick things up where they left off before he "put his head up his a**".

Although there was no official confirmation, it has been speculated Joe could be back with Dillon Passage, despite filing for divorce in March so he could marry John.

At the time, Dillon was asking for both parties to walk away with what they owned before they married, and also wants to secure a restraining order so Joe is ordered to stay away and not contact him directly.

Dillon's attorneys, Chris Kirker and Holly Davis explained the pair started negotiating the terms of their divorce in September but paused the proceedings when Joe was diagnosed with cancer.

Joe's current legal team said the star was open to a deal so long as the terms were "reasonable".

However, his estranged husband's team say when they offered the same terms in September, Joe's response was: "It will be a cold day in hell before I sign these papers ... You're out of your f****** mind."