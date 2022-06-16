Andy Cohen accidentally let slip that Kyle Richards has had a breast reduction.

The 54-year-old presenter was left mortified when he he asked the ''Real Housewives' star how she was feeling after undergoing the procedure on Wednesday's (15.06.22) episode of 'Watch What Happens Live', only for his guest to tell him it wasn't something she'd spoken about publicly.

He said: “How’s the breast reduction working out."

Kyle replied: “Oh thank you for letting everyone know, Andy. Thank you.”

Shocked Andy exclaimed: “Oh. Oh my God! I thought you’ve talked about it.”

Kyle added: “Never."

Andy then apologised and said: “But you’ve told me about it so many times, I’m so sorry!”

The 53-year-old star explained she wanted her natural DD assets made smaller so she could go out without wearing a bra.

She said: "I had a breast reduction surgery. I never had implants. I had double Ds, no implants. I still don't have an implant but I went in and I said, 'I want smaller boobs and I don't ever wanna wear a bra ever again in my life,' and here I am!"

But Kyle admitted "you can't really tell" that she had the operation three weeks ago because her breasts are still "so swollen".

Last December, the former 'Little House on the Prairie' actress - who had a nose job after it was broken - vowed not to have any more cosmetic surgery for the sake of her acting career.

She said: "I'm not looking to have any other surgery. People keep asking me if I've done anything but I haven't.

"I haven't even had Botox recently, because I want to be able to move my forehead in movies to show expression, like in 'Halloween Kills'."