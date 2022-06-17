Miranda Kerr "adores" Katy Perry.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel is "grateful" her ex-husband, Orlando Bloom - the father of her eldest son Flynn, 11 - found love with the 'Dark Horse' hitmaker after their marriage ended and she insisted the couple will always be part of her and current spouse Evan Spiegel's family.

Miranda - who has Hart, four, and two-year-old Myles with Evan - said: “I adore Katy and am grateful Orlando found someone he is happy with. Now Flynn has four happy parents that get along.

“When we separated, the most important thing we decided we could do is that when we make a decision, we ask, ‘is this in the best interest of our child?’ We will be family no matter what.”

The 39-year-old model thinks she is a "healthy influence" on her husband as she has encouraged the Snapchat CEO to take care of his wellbeing.

She told LuisaViaRoma’s LVR magazine: “I’m a healthy influence on his life. He’s even working out now.

“We both do yoga and meditate daily. We love being home with family, laughing, playing music, cooking, going for walks or using the infrared sauna. We love each other’s company — neither of us really likes to go out.”

Miranda previously admitted she and Katy - who has 22-month-old daughter Daisy with Orlando - "clicked instantly" as soon as they met so part of her thinks they were friends in a previous life.

She said: "We just clicked instantly so easily, like we had been friends before or something.

"From day one, when Orlando and I separated, we have been very close, really good friends. I always have wanted the best for him, and he's always wanted the best for me."