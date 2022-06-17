Amber Heard has "years worth of notes" from her therapist which she claims proved Johnny Depp abused her.

The 'Aquaman' actress claimed to have been reporting physical abuse within their relationship since 2011 and her counsellor had kept a record of their sessions, but a judge ruled them to be hearsay and refused to make them available to the jury in her and her former spouse's recent defamation trial.

Speaking in her sit-down interview with NBC's Savannah Guthrie, Amber said: "“There’s a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011, from the very beginning of my relationship, that were taken by my doctor who I was reporting the abuse to...

“Her notes represented years of real-time explanations of what was going on."

According to the interviewer, In January 2012, Amber told her therapist the 'Black Mass' star had "hit her, threw her on the floor" and a 2013 note stated Johnny had "threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her".

Elsewhere in the clip released on Thursday (16.06.22) and shown on Peacock, the 'Danish Girl' actress recalled how daunting it was to go into court every day, resulting in extra security measures being implemented.

She said: “Every single day I passed city blocks lined with people holding signs saying things that I couldn’t repeat on television.

“They had to establish barricades to protect me so I could drive into a protected entrance of the courthouse. Every single day that’s how I walked in the court.”

Although the case was televised, Amber's legal team had made a bid to keep cameras out of the courtroom.

She said: “I didn’t want this to be a thing. I didn’t want it to be a trial. I didn’t want it to be a part of the public record but when someone sues you, you don’t really have a choice."

After a six-week trial, the 59-year-old actor - who had sued over an op-ed the actress wrote in 2018 about being a victim of domestic abuse - was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, which the judge lowered to $350,000 because of a cap in the state of Virginia, while Amber was awarded $2 million compensatory damages for her counter suit.

And the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star's legal team have accused Amber of "reimagining" the events of the trial in her interview with Savannah.

They said in a statement: “It’s unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the Court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny’s favour.”