Justin Bieber has cancelled the remainder of his US tour amid his battle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

The 28-year-old pop star has been suffering from facial paralysis and hearing difficulties caused by the acute peripheral neurological condition.

Unfortunately, this means he's been forced to cancel further 'Justice World Tour' shows in the US, which were set to run until early July, including a performance at SummerFest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on June 24.

A statement by tour promoter AEG Presents read: “In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the @amfamamp in Milwaukee, WI on Friday, June 24, 2022 will be postponed."

They reassured fans that the 'Peaches' hitmaker continues to receive "the best medical care possible" and he can't wait to get back out on the road.

The Twitter statement added: "Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer."

Justin announced his paralysis in a three-minute video last week.

He said: "It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.

"As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move. So there's full paralysis on this side of my face."

On having to cancel shows, he added: "This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but, obviously, my body's telling me I've got to slow down.

"I hope you guys understand. I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent so that I can do what I was born to do."

In an update for fans on Monday (13.06.22), he said: “Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feelin’.

“Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me.”

Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, also gave an update this week and said her spouse is "getting better every single day".

She said: “He’s doing really well, he’s getting better every single day.

“He’s feeling a lot better. And obviously it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he’s going to be totally okay. And I’m just grateful that he’s fine.”