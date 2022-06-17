Johnny Knoxville has filed for divorce after nearly 12 years of marriage.

The 'Jackass' star submitted documents in Los Angeles this week, in which the 51-year-old stunt performer claimed he and his wife Naomi Nelson - who he married in September 2010 - have been separated since September 2021.

According to the documents, which were obtained by TMZ, Johnny is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their kids, son Rocko, 12, and 10-year-old daughter Arlo.

He cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce, and claims he has separate property to film director Naomi.

In August, Johnny took to Instagram to wish Naomi a happy birthday, in which he described her as the "sunshine" on his face and "everything good".

He wrote: "Happy birthday to my love and light. A wonderful wife and a beautiful mother. You are the sunshine on my face and everything good. I love you very much. Happy birthday."

What's more, on Mother's Day last year he described his wife as the "most wonderful mother our kids could ever hope for".

Johnny wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day to my one true love and the most wonderful mother our kids could ever hope for. You bless us every day and I and we love you very much."

Earlier this year, the 'Jackass Forever' star told how he nearly put his penis "out of commission" when a motorcycle flip stunt went wrong.

He said: "I broke my gym dog a number of years ago. That’s been well documented. So much has been said about so little.

"The doctor said a couple centimetres down and it would’ve been out of commission."

But he joked the birth of his two kids with Naomi proved everything is in "working order" now.

Johnny quipped: "But I’ve had two children since then, so it’s in great working order. That’s too much information."

The 'Bad Grandpa' star also has a 26-year-old daughter, Madison Clapp, from his first marriage to Melanie Clapp, who he was married to from 1995 to 2008.