Rachel Bilson has confirmed that she had a romance with Bill Hader.

The 40-year-old actress took sparked speculation of a romance with the 'Saturday Night Live' alum, 44, when they attended the Golden Globes together back in 2020 and has now revealed that the pair were actually dating at the time.

Speaking on the 'Broad Ideas' podcast, she said: "[Bill and I] dated two years ago! I went with him to the f****** Golden Globes with him!"

Rachel - who is known to audiences for her role as Summer Roberts on the teen drama series 'The O.C' - was chatting to Aubrey Plaza when she made the revelation and the podcast host appeared to be shocked at the revelation.

Aubrey said: "Are you serious?! I don't know s***! I don't know anything!"

While Rachel did not share anything more about Bill specifically, she did admit that she had been through a "really hard breakup" during the COVID-19 lockdown back in 2020.

She said: "I could not leave my house, you know what I mean? I had nothing else to do but sit in it, and deal with it and feel it. “It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done⁠, harder than childbirth. It hurt like a motherf******!"

Around the same time, it was alleged by an insider that Rachel - who is mother to seven-year-old daughter Briar with her ex Hayden Christensen - had gone through an "amicable" separation from Bill.

However, Rachel admitted on the podcast that she had managed to move past the breakup and is now "looking for the next thing."

She said: "If you actually face it, you can come out of it and be like, ‘OK, I did that and I’m ready for the next thing."