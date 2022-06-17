Khloe Kardashian posted an emotional message about forgiveness and love after her relationship with Tristan Thompson crumbled onscreen.

The reality TV star's on/off romance with Tristan came to an end after the sports star admitted to fathering a baby with personal trainer Maralee Nichols and the drama surrounding the split was shown in the season finale of 'The Kardashians' - and Khloe shared a philosophical post after the episode aired.

She tweeted: "We all deserve forgiveness and most of all... LOVE ... Life is full of lessons, teachable moments. We should handle them with grace/love. Even if we are hurt by them."

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star added: "Take ur moment, cry/scream but remain composed remember that Love heals teaches more than anger ever will."

Referring to the onscreen drama directly, Khloe wrote: "This was definitely a tough episode but there's so much beauty in watching how close my family is. We we'll (SIC) always stick together and love one another deeply."

Earlier on in the first seasons of 'The Kardashians', Khloe was seen gushing about reviving her romance with Tristan, who is the father of her young daughter True.

In the show, she was seen praising her ex and sharing her hope that they could give the relationship another go. She said: "We’re good. We’re actually in a really good place. We just got back together. He’s been going to therapy a lot. "There’s just been a lot of effort on his part." Praising his parenting, she continued: "He’s a great father. True has her routines and she loves having them with both of her parents. It’s so great to see that joy on her face. "When we broke up, I learned how well he and I got along, and what good friends we are, and what good partners we are. I have a lot of hope and faith and optimism for our future together." However, they'd parted ways again by the time the episode aired and Khloe joked about the split when she was live-tweeting during the broadcast. In a post on the social media site, Khloe quipped: "Well we know how this aged."

Tristan's baby news was revealed late last year with Maralee giving birth to son Theo in December. The sports star later confirmed the paternity on social media as he apologised to Khloe for the "heartache" and "humiliation" he had caused.

He wrote on his Instagram Stories: "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. "I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately. Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. (sic)"