Joe Jonas admits he was "angry" when Diplo live-streamed his wedding to Sophie Turner.

The 43-year-old DJ accidentally let slip that the Jonas Brothers star had tied the knot with the 'Game of Thrones' star in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Awards when he live-streamed the whole event on his social networking sites.

And in a new interview with Vanity Fair, in which he took a lie detector test, the 'Sucker' hitmaker replied "yes" when asked if he was "angry" with Diplo.

However, he insisted that is no longer the case.

When asked if the producer is "trustworthy", the DNCE star quipped: "Wow, with weddings? Probably not."

He swiftly added: "In general, I think he can be trusted."

Diplo later insisted he "didn't know" Joe's surprise wedding was "serious".

He said: "I didn't know it was a serious wedding. I really didn't know what was going on. I was hanging out with him after the Billboard Awards ... and I was, like, 'This is crazy.'"

What's more, Joe and Sophie had Diplo's phone locked away in a "holding cell" at their France wedding.

Alongside "the only" picture of himself on the steps of the venue, Diplo wrote: "This is the only photo I got from Joe and Sophie Turner Jonas wedding because they took my phone from me and put in a holding cell during the ceremony . Heard it was lovely tho (sic)"

The couple married in front of family and friends at an intimate ceremony at Le Chateau de Tourreau in Sarrians, France, before the Vegas wedding by Elvis impersonator.

Elsewhere, the 32-year-old singer was asked who is the best-looking out of his brothers.

Joe chose the youngest, Frankie Jonas, 21, the only sibling not in the family band - also comprising Nick, 29, and Kevin Jonas, 34.

He said: "Oh god, I'll go with Franklin Jonas, the youngest brother."

However, the lie detector found the answer "inconclusive".