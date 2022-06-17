Noel Gallagher brands Royal Family 'farcical'

© BANG Media International

Tags

Noel Gallagher has branded the Royal Family "farcical".

The former Oasis guitarist has insisted he's not "anti-royal" but he feels the "appeal" of the monarchy is "dwindling, like religion", and he doesn't think royalists have a place in the music business.

Commenting on Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations to celebrate the 96-year-old monarch's 70-year reign, which saw people of the UK enjoy a four-day Bank Holiday, Noel is quoted by the Daily Mirror newspaper as saying: “Some of the people who work for me, I was like, ‘See you tomorrow’. They went, ‘Oh, we’re off tomorrow. We’ve got the day off for the jubilee’.

“I was like, ‘f****** royalists in the music business?’ I’m not having the day off, you’re not having the day off’. Anyway they all had the day off.”

The 55-year-old rocker insisted the 1977 Silver Jubilee was far more special.

He said: “Now, it’s appeal is dwindling, like religion."

The 'Wonderwall' hitmaker believes most people were just happy to have time off from work as opposed to celebrating the Jubilee.

He continued: “There are other things for people to be interested in.

“I’ve got a security guard who is a royalist, he’s very much ‘this great country’, one of them.

“But they are dwarfed by people who are like ‘whatever, thanks for the day off but whatever’.

“The monarchy as a thing is a bit farcical – and if anybody thinks we are one’s subjects then they are very much mistaken.”

Despite not being interested in the royals, the Britpop legend admits it will be a devastating day for the nation when The Queen passes away.

He added: “When the Queen dies, it will kind of be a big deal because she’s been around all of our lives. I’m not like anti-royal or anything. I don’t hate the Queen or none of them, they were all born into it.

“They’re the custodians whatever in its essence England is, the Crown Jewels and all that. I wouldn’t have them all shot – like I said a couple of times in the 90s – but I’m not a royalist by any stretch of the imagination but I don’t hate them either.”

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend