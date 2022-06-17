Sir Paul McCartney kicked off his 80th birthday celebrations early by being joined on stage by Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen on the final night of his US 'Got Back Tour'.

The Beatles legend - who reaches the milestone age on Saturday (18.06.22) - played New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Thursday night (16.06.22), and the Bon Jovi frontman, 60, got the party started early by singing 'Happy Birthday to You' to the Liverpool legend with the help of 50,000 gig-goers.

Alongside a photograph of the 'Let it Be' hitmaker and the 'Livin' on a Prayer' rocker on stage, a tweet on McCartney's Twitter page read: "Bon Jovi sings Happy Birthday to Paul McCartney with 50,000 New Jersey fans #PaulMcCartneyGotBack #bonjovi."

If that wasn't enough, The Boss himself Springsteen, 72, joined his good friend for a number of tracks throughout the night, including a cover of the latter's 'Glory Days' and The Beatles' 'I Wanna Be Your Man'.

For the 40th and final song of the night, Springsteen came out again and joined Macca for a rendition of 'The End', the last song recorded collectively by all four Beatles.

The jaunt has no doubt been an emotional one for McCartney.

For a rendition of Beatles classic ‘I've Got A Feeling’ from 1970's 'Let it Be', Macca was able to sing with the late John Lennon - who was assassinated, aged 40, in December 1980 - through the power of technology when footage from Peter Jackson's 'Get Back' docu-series beamed on a big screen behind him.

He told the crowd at Washington's Spokane Arena: "Peter Jackson said: 'I can pull John’s voice out if you’d like me to.'"

McCartney also paid a special tribute to the late George Harrison with a stirring rendition of 'Something' - one of two tracks the late guitarist penned for 'Abbey Road', along with the classic 'Here Comes The Sun' - which he played on a ukulele his bandmate gave to him.

And he performed 1967's ‘Getting Better’ and 1969's ‘You Never Give Me Your Money’ for the first time solo in almost two decades, the last time being 2003.

'She Came in Through The Bathroom Window’ from 'Abbey Road' hadn't been performed by the music legend since 2008, but also got an outing during the three-hour set.

Next, 80-year-old McCartney will headline Glastonbury festival on June 25.