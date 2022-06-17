Michelle Visage has teamed up with ASICS to launch the 15:09 Uplift Challenge.

The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star wants to urge people to get moving this month to raise funds for mental health charity Mind after research from the sports apparel brand found just 15 minutes and nine seconds of exercise can be all it takes to get a mental uplift.

She said: "Listen, we know we’re all busier than ever right now, but health is still important. The facts are clear, you only need 15 minutes and 9 seconds of movement to improve your mental health.

"So, the next time you find yourself worrying over what emoji to use or offering advice to someone who you know won’t listen – stop and think about yourself, put that phone down, get your kit on my loves, and move for your mind.”

To take part in the challenge, people need to move for at least 15:09 minutes to help uplift their mind and capture their activity in a video or photo. Every image or clip posted to Twitter, Facebook, TikTok or Instagram tagged with #ASICS1509 during June will raise money for Mind.

ASICS research also found that 18-24 year olds in the UK - Gen Z - are the age most in need of a mind uplift after they scored lowest in mental wellbeing and exercising the least, with the main barrier to the latter being a lack of time.

But the surveyed members of Gen Z admitted they spend up to 102 minutes a day on needless tasks and procrastination, which is why they are being challenged to find just 15:09 minutes to prioritise exercise and benefit their mental wellbeing.

Gary Raucher, Executive Vice President, ASICS EMEA said: “At ASICS, we’ve always believed in the power of exercise to uplift the mind. Our latest research shows that even small amounts of exercise can have a big impact on how we feel. So, this June, we’re calling on everyone to move and to help lift spirits and raise valuable funds for mental health charity Mind.”

Hayley Jarvis, Head of Physical Activity at Mind added: “At Mind, we believe physical activity has an important role in supporting people to stay and live well. It’s fantastic to see ASICS’ recent research that shows it may only take 15 minutes to boost your mood. Knowing that a short walk at lunchtime can help uplift the mind, or counter the stresses from work and daily life, is a game-changer.”