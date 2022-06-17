Miranda Kerr is "obsessed" with buying clothes from Amazon.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel - who has Flynn, 11, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom and Hart, four, and two-year-old Myles with spouse Evan Spiegel - loves shopping online because it is "so convenient", and she's a particular fan of the retail giant when it comes to picking up everyday outfits and other basics.

She told People magazine: "Amazon has everything you need — I'm obsessed. I buy everything on Amazon, it's so convenient as a busy mother," she shares. "I browse The Luxury Stores, The Drop, and so on. I buy it all.

"I can find everything from diapers for my son to sexy underwear from La Perla for me to an Oscar de la Renta Dress or hand sanitizer for the whole family.

"I'll probably be buying even more clothing on Amazon Prime Day!"

The Australian beauty travels light when she goes on holiday with her family and has learned to mix and match a limited number of pieces to create "endless" outfits.

She said: "Start with easy crochet cover-ups in black or white. They're so easy to pack and never wrinkle. Then throw in denim shorts and mix and match any of your swimsuits to create endless outfits. Bring a simple white cotton shirt and a great pair of flats, and you're set."

When it comes to shoes, Miranda opts to pack comfy Nike sneakers and neutral sandals and heels.

She added: "I like to mix high and low.."

Meanwhile, the Kora Organics founder urged people to slow down and cherish their vacation time for the sake of their mental health.

She said: "As a mother of three boys, life goes by so quickly. Embrace your time together while you can because life gets busy. I think it's important for our children to see how important work ethic is — but it's equally important for them to see how much we value quality time as a family."