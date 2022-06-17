January Jones is recovering at home after undergoing knee surgery.

The 'Mad Men' star checked into the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Santa Monica, California for an operation to fix the meniscus cartilage in her knee and is now recuperating at her home in Los Angeles.

In a post on Instagram, January shared a picture of herself lying in a hospital bed wearing a facemask and wrote: "Possibly the cutest I’ve ever looked. Knee surgery ... thanks Dr. Gerhardt for fixing my meniscus. NBA here I come. #goWarriors #ImOnDrugs."

She added another snap which showed her lying on a sofa at home with her leg bandaged from her thigh down to her ankle.

The hospital specialises in orthopedic and sports injuries and January's doctor, Dr Michael Gerhardt, is the team physician for US football team the Los Angeles Galaxy.

January's former 'Mad Men' co-star Christina Hendricks was among those who commented on the post to wish her well, writing: "Oh I hope it all went smoothly!"

A torn meniscus is a common knee injury and she faces a recovery time of up to eight weeks.

January got some sage advice from one of her Instagram followers who had undergone a similar operation. They wrote: "I just had it too. Make sure you go to all your rehab appointments and do the exercises at home also.

"The bicycle will be painful at first, will only be able to down like one turn the first visit! But quickly improves."

The 44-year-old actress - who has 10-year-old son Xander - previously admitted she used to lie about working out when she was preparing for her role as Emma Frost in 'X=Men: First Class' because she didn't enjoy exercise.

She admitted: "My dad was a trainer, so in my 20s and 30s, I didn't work out, because he was always pushing my sisters, my mom, and me to exercise. We would rebel and not do it.

"It's not that I wasn't active. As kids, my two sisters were runners, I played tennis, and we all swam. But on a regular basis I wouldn't work out, ever.

"Even when I was filming 'X-Men' and they had trainers for all of us, I would lie and say I was exercising in my hotel room, when actually I was watching 'Friends' and having full tea service."