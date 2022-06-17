KSI and Logan Paul are bringing Prime Hydration to the UK.

The boxing opponents and YouTube buddies-turned-business partners launched the hydration brand to record-breaking success in the US, and now the energy drink is available at Asda Stores nationwide in the full range of flavours.

In a joint statement, they said: "We're excited to announce Prime is coming to the UK and showcase what happens when rivals come together as brothers and business partners. Our goal was to create a fantastic hydration drink that can fuel any lifestyle. Over the past year, we've worked countless hours to formulate the product from scratch, lock in deals with the largest retailers in the world and build a multi-hundred-person team to get our products to the shelves. We're humbled by the process of creating a real brand and look forward to competing with some of the biggest beverage companies in the world. As underdogs, we always cherish the opportunity to show the world what's possible. Now that we're both fighting for the same team, we truly believe the sky is the limit."

The rising firm is on course to produce 10 million bottles a month, exceeding $100 million in revenue in the first year.

Prime is a worthy rival of energy drink giants Powerade and Gatorade across the pond.

The social media stars - who famously went head-to-head in a record-breaking boxing match at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles in 2019 - will make surprise appearances at Asda Stores on a Prime-wrapped double-decker bus to promote the UK launch.

Fans can follow the pair on social media to find out which stores they will be heading to and receive a complimentary bottle of Prime, which comes in Blue Raspberry, Grape, Ice Pop, Lemon Lime, Orange, and Tropical Punch, and is packed full of flavour and goodness.

Head to www.drinkprime.uk to find out more about Prime Hydration.