Apple have been caught in the midst of a battery row, as millions of iPhone users could be entitled to legal payouts.

The tech giant has been accused of secretly slowing down the performance of older models by a consumer champion who has launched more than a £750 million legal claim against the company.

Consumer rights champion, Justin Gutmann has filed a claim with the Competition Appeal Tribunal who has accused Apple of intentionally hiding a power management tool in software updates, a process called throttling.

Mr Gutmann said: “Instead of doing the honourable and legal thing by their customers and offering a free replacement, repair service or compensation, Apple instead misled people by concealing a tool in software updates that slowed their devices by up to 58%.

“I’m launching this case so that millions of iPhone users across the UK will receive redress for the harm suffered by Apple’s actions.”

He added: “If this case is successful, I hope dominant companies will re-evaluate their business models and refrain from this kind of conduct.”

In a statement, Apple said: “We have never, and would never, do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades.

“Our goal has always been to create products that our customers love, and making iPhones last as long as possible is an important part of that.”