Aziz Ansari has reportedly married data scientist Serena Skov Campbell in a lavish ceremony in Italy.

The actor/comedian tied the knot with his partner in Tuscany in front of around 120 guests including fellow actor Riz Ahmed, according to New York Post gossip column PageSix.

The couple are believed to have met in London after he moved to the city in 2018 and they were first seen together at the US Open tennis tournament later that year.

Aziz reportedly broke the news of their engagement in January 2021 when he reportedly told the audience at a comedy gig in New York City that he had popped the questions.

According to Pagesix, he made the admission during a city at the Comedy Cellar with an onlooker telling the publication: “Everyone was super excited and very much clapping." Another audience member added: “We all went nuts."

The 'Master of None' star reportedly told the crowd he was living in the UK, where his partner works, and he joked with the crowd that he wants his and Serena's children to be more Indian than Danish.

In 2021, Aziz was accused of sexual misconduct when website Babe.net posted an account from a woman known as Grace, who described her uncomfortable date with the comic, claiming he had "ignored clear non-verbal cues" and "kept going with advances."

Shortly after the allegations were published, the comedian admitted he was "surprised and concerned" that the woman had felt uncomfortable during their date and had reached out privately to her. He said in a statement: "The next day, I got a text from her saying that although 'it may have seemed okay', upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. "It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said."