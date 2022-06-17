Nintendo Switch has become Japan’s third best-selling console.

The hybrid video game console - which is produced by iconic gaming developers Nintendo- has surpassed the sales of its predecessor Nintendo 3DS and has sold more than 25 million units in its home country.

According to industry insider Daniel Ahmad, the console was "on track to reach the highs of the Game Boy and the Nintendo DS", which are the best and second-best selling respectively.

Switch's best-selling game is ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ which has sold 7.26 million units in Japan, followed by ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ which has moved 4.89m units and ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ which shifted 4.66m units.

Daniel tweeted: “For reference, the Switch surpassed the 3DS in Japan last month and is now the third best selling console in Japan.

“On track to reach the highs of the GameBoy (32.4m) and DS (32.9m).

The Switch, which launched on March 3 in 2017, has also been popular in the US becoming the country's fourth most-sold console of all time.

Elsewhere N64 classic ‘Pokemon Snap’ which arrived for Switch last year, will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack library next Friday (24.06.22), becoming the 16th N64 game added to the Switch Online’s Expansion Pack tier.

Other games include ‘Super Mario 64’, ‘Mario Kart 64’, ‘The Legend of Zelda’, ‘Ocarina of Time’ and ‘Majora's Mask’.