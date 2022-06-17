‘Final Fantasy 7’ is set to be released in 2023.

Video game developers Square Enix - who is best known for its ‘Final Fantasy’, ‘Dragon Quest’ and ‘Kingdom Hearts’ franchises- announced on Thursday (16.06.22) that the latest installment will be part of a remake trilogy called ‘Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’ to be released later this year.

The game - which was originally released in 1997 on PlayStation 1 - will comprise three games in total.

The first look trailer which included both pre-rendered and gameplay footage gave no indication as to whether the story would remain the same as the original even though the character of Aerith seemed to diverge from the original.

During the live stream event, it was also announced that the ‘Final Fantasy Crisis Core’ remaster will be released this winter across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft PC.

The original was released back in 2008 and serves as a prequel to ‘Final Fantasy 7’ that focuses on Zack’s story.

A tweet from the official Final Fantasy Twitter page read: "His legacy, gave life to Final Fantasy VII -

Crisis Core ─Final Fantasy VII─ Reunion, featuring updated 3D models, full voiceovers and new music arrangements, launches this Winter on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Steam."

The game was revealed as part of Final Fantasy's 25th-anniversary celebrations and will feature updated models as well as full voiceovers and new music as the gaming giants teased that they would "publish various things" as part of the milestone.

