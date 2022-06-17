Ryan Adams is celebrating nine months sober as he makes his music comeback.

The 47-year-old rocker returned to the stage for his first shows since 2019 in May for a five-show US tour and is preparing for more shows in October following a turbulent few years after a number of women accused him of being controlling and emotionally abusive.

He's now embraced a healthy new lifestyle, quitting booze, giving up junk food and he's even running five miles a day, telling TMZ.com: "It feels great ... I'm sore ... running like five or six miles a day and playing guitar ... (Running) just helps to chill me out or whatever ... I've just been working on songs for the tour. I'm super stoked. (I've) got nine months under my belt so (I feel) a lot better."

He went on to add changing his diet helped him clean up, explaining: "Well you know like twinkies didn't help my sobriety but this is a lot better ... just like back in my flow you know."

When asked if he's been supported by friends over the last few years, Ryan insisted he's had plenty of good people around him as well as his four pet cats.

The 'Come Pick Me Up' singer added: "I'm good. I've got four cats."

Back in 2019, Ryan was the subject of an expose by the New York Times newspaper, with a number of women claiming he had been controlling and emotionally abusive.

Ryan later issued a public apology but never acknowledged his accusers personally. He said: "In my effort to be a better man, I have fought to get sober, but this time I'm doing it with professional help. Sobriety is a priority in my life, and so is my mental health. These, as I'm learning, go hand in hand. "There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I've mistreated people throughout my life and career. All I can say is that I'm sorry. It's that simple. This period of isolation and reflection made me see that I needed to make significant changes in my life."

Ryan's tour comes a year after he publicly appealed for record labels to give him a second chance after the scandal, admitting he was just "months" away from losing his house, recording studio, and indie record label.

In a post on Instagram in July 2021, he wrote: "I know I’m damaged goods. “I know I am and they aren’t the ideal thing, but I had a label interested for months and they wasted my time. "I’m months from losing my label, studio and my home. I just really want a second chance to make some music - maybe help other people believe you can get up out of the gutter and be something. "I’m 46 and scared I’m gonna be living in my sisters basement. If you are a label and interested please let me know. Sent with love and humility. I already got dropped by Capitol twice. Maybe someone still cares."