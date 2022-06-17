Samantha Fox is getting married to Linda Olsen on Saturday (18.06.22).

The 56-year-old pop star has been in a relationship with the Norwegian tour manager since 2016, and the pair are reportedly set to finally tie the knot this weekend, having delayed their nuptials multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A source told the MailOnline: "[Sam] is set to tie the knot with fiancée Linda Olsen on Saturday."

The former Page 3 girl was previously linked to Australian career criminal Peter Foster, Kiss star Paul Stanley and had a 16-year relationship with Myra Stratton until her death from cancer in 2015 but back in April, Linda shared her excitement at finding her wedding dress back in May with an Instagram post..

Alongside a selfie of the brides-to-be, she wrote: "Our big day is getting closer!"

Meanwhile, the 'Touch Me' hitmaker - who struck up a relationship with Linda just nine months after Myra had died - previously explained that prior to her tragic death, her late partner had given Samantha her blessing to find someone new when she had passed.

Samantha said: "During the time Myra was ill, she always said, ‘I really want you to meet someone when I’m gone as I know you’d hate to be on your own. Myra was terminally ill for two years and she used to tell me, “I never want you to be on your own. I’d love for you to meet someone really nice and trustworthy."

Back in 2020, a source claimed that both Samantha and Linda - who has two children from a previous relationship - were "very happy together" and were hoping to get married "soon."

The insider said: "Sam and Linda are so happy together and want to spend the rest of their lives together. They're so in love and want to make it official!"