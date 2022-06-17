A report has found that a majority of video game industry workers support unionisation.

According to a report published by UNI Global Union, 79 per cent of respondents would join a union after enduring poor working conditions.

The report which was published by the organisation on Thursday (16.06.22), revealed the statistics.

The UNI Global Union, which aims to help workers with unionisation efforts across the world, carried out a survey in partnership with the Strategic Organising Centre.

512 video game workers in the industry were questioned across 29 countries. 39 peer cent were from AAA developers, 37 per cent from indie companies and 23 per cent from freelancers. 79 per cent of them asked said they would “definitely” support a union.

66 per cent of the workers claimed that they had an issue with low pay, with 43 per cent taking umbrage with "excessive workin"g hours and 35 per cent reportedly having faced struggles with sexual harrasment and discrimination within the workplace.

UNI Global Union general secretary Christy Hoffman, said: "This ground-breaking report reveals global trends of recurrent employee dissatisfaction that make working in the digital entertainment industry unfair, unequal and unsustainable for many workers.

"Video games workers are coming to Berlin to deliver a strong message to the titans of the sector: it's time to fight for our rights -- we are going union."

The findings come just months after workers at the Californian-based gaming developer Activision Blizzard went on strike over pay and Sara Steffens, Secretary Treasurer, Communications Workers of America claimed that there was "no doubt" that workers wanted change.

She said: "There’s no doubt that video game industry workers want change. As we have just witnessed at Activision Blizzard, sustainable worker power only comes when workers join together to organize a union. Workers in this sector are transforming the industry by sticking together and fighting for what’s right."