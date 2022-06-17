Roxy Horner sizzled in the summer sun at the launch of Poke House in London on Thursday night (16.06.22).

The Essex model attended the Coachella-themed launch party of Poke House’s latest restaurant in the UK capital.

Following its UK launch in September 2021, the famed poke bowl brand has expanded rapidly across the UK’s capital, with seven central London sites now open and a further five sites in the process of opening, including Battersea Power Station, Borough Market, St. John’s Wood, St. Paul’s, and Mayfair.

The Poke chain brought the Cali vibes to Covent Garden at the beach party, where Roxy turned up the heat.

The 30-year-old beauty channelled her inner Malibu Barbie by wearing a nude bustier, accompanied by tousled waves and a blue necklace she previously wore whilst attending the actual Coachella festival in California back in April.

The Wanted singer Max George and Love Island’s Marcel Somerville also joined Roxy at the event.

Most recently, the diabetes campaigner teamed up with glucose monitor brand Dexcom in honour of diabetes week that takes place from 13 to 19 June.

Horner, who was diagnosed with Type 1 back in 2021, previously opened up about her terrifying diabetes battle and revealed that she thought she was “dying” but that boyfriend Jack Whitehall was her rock.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, she said: “Jack’s been my absolute rock, he’s so lovely.

“He was there when I got diagnosed. My parents and my family live in Australia, so he has been my family. We’re amazing.

“I felt extremely tired and exhausted for a long time, I had no energy. I couldn’t even go for a walk, it was draining, I felt like I was dying. I was drinking four to eight litres of water a day.

“It was out of nowhere. My sugar levels went down really low and I couldn’t get them back up, I couldn’t even talk to her to communicate, it was scary.”

Go to Poke-house.com for more information and menu details.